Woman ‘ends life’ by jumping into well at Pendurthi

November 15, 2022 - VISAKHAPATNAM

A 37-year-old woman ended her life by reportedly jumping into a well at Mudapaka village under Pendurthi police station limits here late on Monday night. Family members of the woman allege that harassment from the revenue officials has led her to take the extreme step.

The deceased was identified as K Atchayamma (37), a resident of Mudapaka.

As per the police, recently the Sachivalayam staff had issued notices to family of Atchayamma, alleging encroachment of a 60 sq.yard near her house.

It was learnt that last month, brother of Atchayamma, Saripalli Someswara Rao, had ended his life by hanging himself in his house allegedly over the same reason. Family members allege that a ruling party representative is directing the officials to deal the land issue.

SI injured

Tension prevailed as family members of Atchayamma stopped the police from shifting her body to King George Hospital for post-mortem. However, the police personnel pacified them. In the meanwhile, the ambulance driver who was in a hurry to leave reportedly hit Pendurthi Sub-Inspector Rambabu. The SI suffered injuries on his leg.

Pendurthi Police have registered a case. Further investigation is on.

Former MLA Bandaru Satyanaraya Murthy visited the village and consoled the family members of Atchayamma.

(In case of suicidal tendencies, people can contact 100)