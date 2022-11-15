Woman ‘ends life’ by jumping into well at Pendurthi

November 15, 2022 11:09 pm | Updated 11:09 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A 37-year-old woman ended her life by reportedly jumping into a well at Mudapaka village under Pendurthi police station limits here late on Monday night. Family members of the woman allege that harassment from the revenue officials has led her to take the extreme step.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deceased was identified as K Atchayamma (37), a resident of Mudapaka.

As per the police, recently the Sachivalayam staff had issued notices to family of Atchayamma, alleging encroachment of a 60 sq.yard near her house.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

It was learnt that last month, brother of Atchayamma, Saripalli Someswara Rao, had ended his life by hanging himself in his house allegedly over the same reason. Family members allege that a ruling party representative is directing the officials to deal the land issue.

SI injured

Tension prevailed as family members of Atchayamma stopped the police from shifting her body to King George Hospital for post-mortem. However, the police personnel pacified them. In the meanwhile, the ambulance driver who was in a hurry to leave reportedly hit Pendurthi Sub-Inspector Rambabu. The SI suffered injuries on his leg.

Trending

  1. Bali G20 Summit to focus on food, energy security
  2. Alert KSRTC conductor helps catch two thieves who booked tickets in Airavata Club Class bus to repeat crime after four months
  3. India’s long-term strategy to transition to a ‘low emissions’ pathway involves more nuclear power, more ethanol
  4. Commuters are shunning Mumbai water taxis due to high ticket rate
  5. Amazon plans to lay off 10,000 employees starting this week, reports New York Times

Pendurthi Police have registered a case. Further investigation is on.

Former MLA Bandaru Satyanaraya Murthy visited the village and consoled the family members of Atchayamma.

(In case of suicidal tendencies, people can contact 100)

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US