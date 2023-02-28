Woman ‘ends life’ at Arilova in Visakhapatnam

February 28, 2023 12:03 am | Updated 12:03 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A 29-year-old woman reportedly ended life by hanging herself from a ceiling fan in her residence at TIC Point under Arilova Police Station limits on Monday. T. Alekhya (29), owned a playschool at Arilova.

According to the police, the woman had some disputes with her husband and had been staying separately along with her daughter. The police suspect that depressed over the family issues, Alekhya might have ended life. The Arilova police registered a case and sent the body for post-mortem. Those who are in distress can contact police helpline no. 100.