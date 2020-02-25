Woman ‘ends’ life after argument with husband

VISAKHAPATNAM

25 February 2020 01:24 IST

The couple had a love marriage

A newly married woman reportedly ended her life by hanging herself in her house in Peda Gantyada under New Port Police station limits on Monday. She was identified as K. Priya, a native of Yelamanchili.

According to police, Priya had married Gowtham, a resident of Gajuwaka, an autorickshaw driver. The couple married after a love affair and settled down in Peda Gantyada. Priya worked as a beautician to support the family income.

On Sunday night, the couple reportedly had an argument and an angry Priya rushed to her bedroom and hanged herself from the ceiling fan, the sources said.

The neighbours who saw her body hanging from the fan alerted the police.

Police officers went to the spot and took Gowtham into custody. They have sent the body to King George Hospital (KGH) for autopsy, after conducting an inquest.

People with suicidal thoughts can seek assistance by dialling the helpline number 100.