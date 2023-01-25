HamberMenu
Woman duped of ₹3.19 lakh in an insurance fraud in Visakhapatnam

January 25, 2023 12:03 am | Updated 12:03 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

In another cyber fraud, a woman from Purushottapuram area of the city has reportedly lost over ₹3 lakh here. Inspector of cybercrime police station K. Bhavani Prasad said that the woman had received a number of calls from several numbers. When she had answered one of the calls, she was informed that her insurance payment is due. Initially she did not believe the calls, but one caller had reportedly told her details like address and some government registered card numbers. After believing him, she had paid an amount of ₹3.19 lakh in a phased manner. After realising that she was duped, the woman had lodged a complaint with the cybercrime police. A case was registered.

