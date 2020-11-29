Visakhapatnam

Woman dies in road accident

A 55-year-old woman died on the spot and her son was severely injured in a road accident on NH-16 near Lankelapalem here on Saturday morning.

According to police, the accident occurred when M. Chittamma, a resident of Bonangi village in Parawada mandal, along with her son, was going on a bike. An oil tanker allegedly hit them near the petrol bunk. The accident reportedly occurred when they were heading to Pharmacity, Parawada, where Chittamma was working as a labourer.

The body was shifted to the government hospital for post-mortem and her son has been admitted to a hospital.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 29, 2020 12:44:02 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/woman-dies-in-road-accident/article33203003.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY