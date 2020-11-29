Woman dies in road accident

A 55-year-old woman died on the spot and her son was severely injured in a road accident on NH-16 near Lankelapalem here on Saturday morning.

According to police, the accident occurred when M. Chittamma, a resident of Bonangi village in Parawada mandal, along with her son, was going on a bike. An oil tanker allegedly hit them near the petrol bunk. The accident reportedly occurred when they were heading to Pharmacity, Parawada, where Chittamma was working as a labourer.

The body was shifted to the government hospital for post-mortem and her son has been admitted to a hospital.