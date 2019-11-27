Woman dies in pvt. hospital, medical negligence alleged

The family members of a 52-year-old woman who died while undergoing treatment in a private hospital on Wednesday submitted a representation to Police Commissioner R.K Meena, alleging that medical negligence had led to her death.

According to the family members, Krishnaveni, a native of Palasa in Srikakulam district was admitted to a private hospital in the city with complaints of back pain on September 27.

Krishnaveni underwent surgery. After being discharged from the hospital, she had some medical issues and was admitted to the same hospital again.

“As the doctor who performed the surgery was not available, we shifted her to another private hospital where she died after two weeks of treatment, on Wednesday. Doctors told us that she died of nervous dysfunction,” said her son Kranthi.

‘₹5.17 lakh spent on treatment’

He also claimed that the family had spent ₹5.17 lakh on Krishnaveni’s treatment. “Junior doctors treated my mother and medical negligence claimed her life. The Police Commissioner assured us that action would be taken,” Mr. Kranthi said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem.