ADVERTISEMENT

Woman dies in a road accident near Visakhapatnam zoo park

April 25, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A 29-year-old woman died in a road accident on NH-16 near Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) here on Tuesday.

As per Sub Inspector of Police (Traffic) R Kumar, 29-year old Sunitha from Dondaparthy was working as a nurse in a private hospital at Madhurwada. On Tuesday, she left to work on her two-wheeler. When she had reached IGZP area, she reportedly fell down from the bike after her two-wheeler skid on the road. A lorry which was coming behind ran over the woman, he said.

Arilova police have registered a case.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The body was sent to King George Hospital (KGH) for post-mortem.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US