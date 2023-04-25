Woman dies in a road accident near Visakhapatnam zoo park

April 25, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A 29-year-old woman died in a road accident on NH-16 near Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) here on Tuesday.

As per Sub Inspector of Police (Traffic) R Kumar, 29-year old Sunitha from Dondaparthy was working as a nurse in a private hospital at Madhurwada. On Tuesday, she left to work on her two-wheeler. When she had reached IGZP area, she reportedly fell down from the bike after her two-wheeler skid on the road. A lorry which was coming behind ran over the woman, he said.

Arilova police have registered a case.

The body was sent to King George Hospital (KGH) for post-mortem.