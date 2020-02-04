Woman dies as lorry hits two-wheeler

A 47-year-old woman died on the spot when the scooter she was pillion riding was hit by a lorry at the Muralinagar traffic signal on the NH-16 on Tuesday night.

The deceased has been identified as Rama Devi, wife of immigration sub-inspector Mohan Rao. Her daughter, Swetha, who was driving the two-wheeler escaped without injuries. The mother and daughter duo was going to Muralinagar from Kancharapalem. The police have registered a case and investigation is on.