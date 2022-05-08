Woman dies as lorry hits two-wheeler in Visakhapatnam

A 33-year-old woman died in a road accident on the NH-16 at Vadlapudi under the Duvvada police station limits in Visakhapatnam district on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as M. Vishnu Priya, a resident of Kurmannapalem.

Duvvada police station Inspector T. Lakshmi said that Vishnu Priya, along with her husband and two children, were riding a two-wheeler which was reportedly hit by a lorry from behind at Vadlapudi.

Vishnu Priya was thrown off the vehicle and run over by the lorry. She died on the spot. The victim’s husband and two children sustained minor injuries, the police said.

Duvvada police have registered a case. The body has been sent for post-mortem.