Woman dies as lorry hits bike

A 32-year-old-woman died and another person from the same family suffered injuries after they were hit by a lorry on the National Highway-16 near Tagarapuvalasa under Bheemili police station limits on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as K. Bangarutalli (32), while injured is Prasanth Kumar (23), both residents of Lingavalasa village in Bhogapuram mandal of Vizianagaram district.

According to sources, the accident reportedly occurred when the duo was coming on a bike from their village to Anandapuram flower market.

The lorry driver reportedly hit the bike which skidded off the road. Bangarutalli reportedly came under the wheels of a bus. Prasanth is undergoing treatment at a hospital.