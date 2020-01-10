Woman dies as bus hits bike

A 42-year-old woman died while her husband sustained severe injuries after a private bus hit the bike they were riding near Sri Nagar area on the NH-16 under Gajuwaka police station limits on Thursday morning.

The deceased has been identified as M. Keerthi (42), a resident of Kurmannapalem.

According to Gajuwaka police, the couple were heading to Ram Nagar from Kurmannapalem. Keerthi who was pillion riding sustained grievous head injuries, resulting in her death on the spot. Her husband V. Deepak suffered fractures.

Driver held

The bus driver has been taken into custody. A case has been registered and the body has been sent to KGH for post-mortem.