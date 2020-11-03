Woman dies as boundary wall collapses after being hit by lorry

VISAKHAPATNAM

03 November 2020 18:43 IST

In a freak accident, a 45-year-old woman died at Chaitanya Nagar in Maddilapalem on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Boni Ramanamma.

According to the police, a lorry that transported some material to an apartment construction site near the accident sire, hit a boundary wall while reversing. The wall collapsed on the woman, who was taking a bath on the other side of the wall. She died on the spot. The lorry driver has been taken into custody and MVP police are investigating the case. The body has been sent for autopsy.

