Visakhapatnam

Woman dies as boundary wall collapses after being hit by lorry

In a freak accident, a 45-year-old woman died at Chaitanya Nagar in Maddilapalem on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Boni Ramanamma.

According to the police, a lorry that transported some material to an apartment construction site near the accident sire, hit a boundary wall while reversing. The wall collapsed on the woman, who was taking a bath on the other side of the wall. She died on the spot. The lorry driver has been taken into custody and MVP police are investigating the case. The body has been sent for autopsy.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 3, 2020 6:44:14 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/woman-dies-as-boundary-wall-collapses-after-being-hit-by-lorry/article33013973.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY