Woman dead, another injured in firecracker blast

A woman died while another was severely injured in a blast, which occurred when firecrackers were being manufactured in Ravikamatham mandal in Visakhapatnam district on Sunday night.

The deceased was identified as Ponagalla Nookaratnam (65), a resident of Medivada village.

According to Kothakotha Police Station Inspector Lakhshmana Murthy, the family was manufacturing firecrackers at their house without a licence. The crackers exploded while they were being made killing Nookaratnam on the spot. The blast led to the collapse of a wall, which resulted in injuries to another elderly woman.

The police reached the spot and are conducting preliminary investigation. The body is yet to be retrieved. Further, details are awaited.