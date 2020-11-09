Woman constable’s murder: husband arrested

Accused tried to portray it as suicide, say police

Nakapalle police cracked the murder case of woman constable Durga Bhavani (26), here on Monday and arrested her husband Ch. Simhadri for allegedly killing her and trying to portray it as a suicide.

Durga Bhavani was killed in the early hours of Saturday at her police residential quarters at Nakapalle.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, Nakapalle Circle Inspector Vijay Kumar said that Durga Bhavani and her husband were having some differences for the last couple of years, as he suspected that she was having an affair with her friend.

On Friday, Durga Bhavani returned home at around 9 p.m. and had gone to sleep after feeding her two children. Simhadri reportedly acted as if he was sleeping. At around 1.30 a.m. on Saturday, he reportedly woke her up and questioned her alleged relationship with her friend G. Srinu. They later reportedly had a heated argument and he beat her up. He then reportedly used a rope to strangle her to death and tried to show it as suicide by hanging the body to a fan in one of the rooms.

According to Mr. Vijay Kumar, both the children were witness to the act and Simhadri threatened them by saying that he would also kill them if they disclosed the information to others. Meanwhile, the accused rang up the police station and informed the Assistant Sub-Inspector on duty that his wife had committed suicide.

“Based on a complaint filed by the parents of Durga Bhavani we started to suspect Simhadri. Understanding that he might be arrested he gave us a slip and had gone absconding for a day. But on Monday, he surrendered to the police and confessed to the crime,” the CI said.

Simhadri and Bhavani were married in 2008 and the couple has two children aged 11 and nine years. She joined as police constable in 2018-19.

Simhadri has been arrested and sent to remand, said the CI.