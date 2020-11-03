Woman ‘commits suicide’

An MBA graduate in her early twenties allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from the hook of a ceiling fan in her residence at Sundarayya Colony in Gajuwaka here on Tuesday.
The deceased has been identified as Ahlada, daughter of Venkat Satyanarayana, who works as a helper in a private firm in Autonagar, said the police.
According to the police, the deceased reportedly took loan from private financiers and promised to pay them on November 3.
She took the extreme step when her parents were not at home.
The body has been sent for post-mortem and investigation is on.
People with suicidal tendencies can Dial 100.
