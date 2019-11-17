Woman charred to death at Duvvada

A 35-year-old woman was charred to death after fire at her house at Yathapalem area in Rajeev Nagar under Duvvada Police Station limits on Saturday evening. The deceased was identified as M. Saroja.
According to reports, after noticing smoke started emanating from the house of Saroja, locals informed the police and fire officials. They tried in vain to rescue her. It was also learnt that the woman’s husband Srinivasa Rao, who works in the steel plant, informed police that when he came to the house, he noticed smoke in the area. He reportedly said he could not enter the house despite best efforts.
The police said the incident might have occurred due to electric short-circuit. CLUES team has examined the accident spot. A case has been registered
