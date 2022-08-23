Woman ‘attempts’ to murder her neighbour for gold ornaments, arrested in Visakhapatnam district

A gold chain recovered from the accused, say police

Staff Reporter VISAKHAPATNAM
August 23, 2022 19:14 IST

The city police on Tuesday arrested a 45-year-old woman for allegedly attempting to murder an elderly woman for her gold ornaments at Bheemunipatnam in Visakhapatnam district on Monday. The arrested was identified as K. Padma of Bheemunipatnam.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crimes) G. Naganna, the accused stays opposite the house of victim K. Eswaramma (68). Padma already knew that Eswaramma has several gold ornaments. On Monday morning, she asked Eswaramma to lend some gold ornaments, claiming that she would be attending a marriage. However, Eswaramma refused to give them. At around 5 p.m., when Eswaramma was alone in the house, Padma went to her house and attacked her with a knife. Th accused returned to her house by taking 52 grams of gold chain with her and was under the impression that Eswaramma died.

Police said that to avoid suspicion, Padma had even washed her clothes which had blood marks and hid the gold chain. However, sometime later, Eswaramma regained consciousness and raised an alarm. She was immediately shifted to a private hospital and is being given treatment.

The stolen property was recovered from the accused.

