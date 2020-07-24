Woman arrested in kidnap case

The city police on Friday arrested a woman who was allegedly involved in the kidnap case of two-year old boy S. Ganesh which was reported on July 21 under the Two Town police station limits.

The arrested has been identified as S. Gowri (40), a toy seller from Lankapatnam area, Vizianagaram. Earlier, the police nabbed P Salman Khan (19), B Roshan Raju (20), both auto-rickshaw drivers and, Shaikh Subhani (19), a toy seller, all residents of Phool Bagh, Vizianagaram.

It may be noted that Gowri, a relative of Roshan Raju ,had requested for a baby for adoption. On July 20, Salman Khan, Raju and Shubhani came to one of their relatives house in Visakhapatnam and noticed Ganesh crying while his parents were sleeping near the footpath. The trio came in their auto-rickshaw and kidnapped him. Later, they handed over the baby to Gowri.

Based on the complaint lodged by the parents, the police team checked the CCTV footages and arrested the four accused. The baby was rescued from them and handed over to parents.