Woman arrested for ‘adoption fraud’ in Vizag

January 25, 2024 08:48 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The city police arrested a 31-year-old D. Vani, of NGGO’s colony, for allegedly cheating a woman by promising her to arrange the legal adoption of a newborn baby here on Thursday.

According to the police, on December 20 last year, a 35-year-old woman from Kakinada was heading to Vizag along with her aunt on a bus. The purpose of her visit was to get treatment, since she was not blessed with babies despite 10 years of marriage. During her journey, the accused had boarded the bus at Annavaram and sat beside them.

After coming to know about the complainant’s problem, Ms. Vani promised to give a baby after completing legal procedures from the parents concerned. Ms. Vani had asked the complainant to come to King George Hospital (KGH) on December 24. At the hospital, the woman collected ₹80,000 from the victims and asked them to wait at a place, informing them that she would visit the Children’s Ward and come back. However, she did not return. After realising that she was cheated, the woman lodged a police complaint.

The One Town police said that Ms. Vani had committed the crime only to earn easy money. She did not have links with any gangs selling or buying infants.