HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Woman and newborn shifted on bike to PHC downhill in Anakapalli district

Lack of road and healthcare facility at the tribal village force the family members to shift the mother-daughter duo a hospital a day after delivery

February 28, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The lack of proper road connectivity to many hilltop villages continues to cause hardship to the tribal people in Anakapalli and Alluri Sitharama Raju (ASR) districts as a newborn and her mother had to be shifted on a motorcycle to the foothills and from there by autorickshaw to the nearest hospital on February 28 (Tuesday).

Korra Ruthu (20) from Pithrigedda village of Arla panchayat in Rolugunta mandal of Anakapalli district developed labour pains on February 27 (Monday) evening. She gave birth to a baby girl later in the night. As it was dark and there was no proper road to reach the foothill, her family members waited till daybreak to take Ms. Ruthu and her baby on a motorcycle on the kutcha road which was laid by the villagers by pooling their resources in 2020. At some places, the new mother had to alight and walk in view of the bad road and the steep slope.

The woman and her baby were later admitted to the PHC at Butchimpeta. They are both doing fine.

In all, 80 people from 14 families including 25 children belonging to Kondhu tribe live in Pithrigedda. The village has neither an Anganwadi centre nor a Community Health Centre (CHC).

Andhra Pradesh Girijan Sangam leaders K. Govinda Rao and Korra Krishna appealed to the district administration to sanction a road and an Anganwadi Centre. They also demanded that a Community Health Worker be appointed for the village by Ugadi. They said that the villagers would launch an agitation, if these demands were not met by then.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Visakhapatnam

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.