Woman and daughter from Visakhapatnam bag seven medals in international games

P.V.M. Nagajyothi, an English teacher at the Rolugunta Mandal ZP High School, and her daughter Kalagarla Sahiti, a student of third B. Tech, at VIGNAN Engineering College, Duvvada, had won seven medals in the 10th International Games, organised by Sanyuktha Bharatiya Khel Foundation (SBKF) in Malaysia and Singapore from September 22 to 30.

Ms. Sahiti won three gold medals in swimming in the 50 m backstroke, 100 m backstroke and 50 m freestyle categories. Ms. Nagajyothi won a gold in powerlifting and two gold medals in athletics (discus and javelin throw) and a silver medal in 100 m running.

The duo has won several medals in various events in the past. They were felicitated at a programme organised at Narsipatnam on Thursday.