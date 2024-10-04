ADVERTISEMENT

Woman and daughter bag seven medals in international games

Updated - October 04, 2024 09:22 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

P.V.M. Nagajyothi, an English teacher at the Rolugunta ZP High School in Anakapalli district, and Sahiti, her daughter, who won seven medals at the SBKF Games held at Malaysia and Singapore recently. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

P.V.M. Nagajyothi, an English teacher at the Rolugunta Mandal ZP High School, and her daughter Kalagarla Sahiti, a student of third B. Tech, at VIGNAN Engineering College, Duvvada, had won seven medals in the 10th International Games, organised by Sanyuktha Bharatiya Khel Foundation (SBKF) in Malaysia and Singapore from September 22 to 30.

Ms. Sahiti won three gold medals in swimming in the 50 m backstroke, 100 m backstroke and 50 m freestyle categories. Ms. Nagajyothi won a gold in powerlifting and two gold medals in athletics (discus and javelin throw) and a silver medal in 100 m running.

The duo has won several medals in various events in the past. They were felicitated at a programme organised at Narsipatnam on Thursday.

