GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Woman and daughter bag seven medals in international games

Updated - October 04, 2024 09:22 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
P.V.M. Nagajyothi, an English teacher at the Rolugunta ZP High School in Anakapalli district, and Sahiti, her daughter, who won seven medals at the SBKF Games held at Malaysia and Singapore recently.

P.V.M. Nagajyothi, an English teacher at the Rolugunta ZP High School in Anakapalli district, and Sahiti, her daughter, who won seven medals at the SBKF Games held at Malaysia and Singapore recently. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

P.V.M. Nagajyothi, an English teacher at the Rolugunta Mandal ZP High School, and her daughter Kalagarla Sahiti, a student of third B. Tech, at VIGNAN Engineering College, Duvvada, had won seven medals in the 10th International Games, organised by Sanyuktha Bharatiya Khel Foundation (SBKF) in Malaysia and Singapore from September 22 to 30.

Ms. Sahiti won three gold medals in swimming in the 50 m backstroke, 100 m backstroke and 50 m freestyle categories. Ms. Nagajyothi won a gold in powerlifting and two gold medals in athletics (discus and javelin throw) and a silver medal in 100 m running.

The duo has won several medals in various events in the past. They were felicitated at a programme organised at Narsipatnam on Thursday.

Published - October 04, 2024 08:33 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.