Woman among four held for possessing drugs during raid

The City Task Force (CTF) personnel arrested four persons including a woman who were found in possession of narcotic drugs, in Lalitha Colony of Dabagardens area on Wednesday.

The police said that the accused allegedly had been procuring drugs from various States and selling it to the youth in the city.

The police have recovered one gram of Methylenedioxy-methamphetamine (MDMA) powder, two pieces of lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) blots, 20 ganja packets and two kg ganja in loose.

The accused have been identified as B. Narendra Babu alias Vicky from Tadigadapa area in Vijayawada, his girlfriend M. Seetha alias Siri, Ch. Raju, V. Venkata Rao, from the city.

Acting on credible tip-off , the CTF teams raided a house on Viswanadha Road and the accused in possession of drugs, Assistant Commissioner of Police (CTF) A. Trinad Rao said.

Modus operandi

“Narcotic drugs peddler Narendra alias Vicky, an engineering graduate, is the main accused in the case. He would procure drugs from dealers in Bengaluru and Goa and sell it in Vizag, Vijayawada and Hyderabad. Earlier, he was arrested in a drug abuse case in Bengaluru and remanded for nine months. After released on bail in July, he reportedly brought MMDA tablets to his girlfriend’s house in the city,” the ACP said.

Police said that Raju and Venkata Ramana, two drug peddlers from the city, joined Vaicky. The gang allegedly supplied fortwin injections and Alfrazome tablets too, the ACP said.

This is the second drug bust case reported from the city after the Rushikonda rave party case.

The police arrested six persons, including a couple and a DJ, while two excise officials were suspended in the case.