Woman among eight arrested in various cases in Visakhapatnam

Gold chain worth ₹3.75 lakh recovered in one case, say police

The city police (Crime Wing) on Friday arrested eight persons, including a woman, who were allegedly involved in various offences.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crimes) D. Naganna said that in one case, the Gajuwaka Police arrested two persons, including a woman, for allegedly committing theft of a gold chain, weighing 36 grams, from a gold shop at Gajuwaka.

The arrested were identified as B. Syamala (30) and M. Ankayya (50), both residents of Sector II, Steel Plant.

The duo entered a gold shop at Gajuwaka, posing as customers, and while the salesman was showing them some ornaments, they diverted his attention and allegedly stole gold chain by replacing it with a duplicate one, which they brought it with them. Based on the complaint from the management, the police registered a case and arrested the accused.

The police have recovered the stolen gold chain worth ₹3.75 lakh.

Mr Naganna said that the duo had decided to take to crime as their salaries were not sufficient to meet their requirements.

In another case, the Arilova police have arrested 30-year-old A. Raju from Allipuram, who had allegedly snatched a four tola gold chain from a woman named Lakshmi at Allipuram on August 16. The accused had approached the woman and asked her for drinking water. While she was about to give him water, he had snatched her chain and fled. Based on the complaint, the police arrested the accused.

In another case under Dwaraka Police Station limits, the police arrested two persons P. Ashok (22) and G. Rajasekhar (29) for committing theft of cameras and other camera equipment from a shop at Sri Nagar area, where they were employed. After committing the theft, the duo allegedly sell them to people at cheap rates, the police said.

The police also arrested three persons for committing theft of a wallet from a person in an auto-rickshaw under III Town Police Station limits.

ADCP (Crimes) D. Gangadharam and others were present.