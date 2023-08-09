ADVERTISEMENT

Woman allegedly ends life after killing her two children in Visakhapatnam

August 09, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A 25-year-old woman allegedly ended life after killing her two children by pushing them into a water storage tank at her apartment in Prakash Nagar area in Marripalem during the early hours of Wednesday here.

The deceased were identified as Sandhya, Gautam (7) and Alekhya (5).

According to reports from Airport police station, the family of Sandhya was staying in the ground floor of an apartment, where her husband Lakshman working as a watchman. Sandhya allegedly jumped into the apartment water storage tank after pushing both children into it.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

After coming to know about the incident, Kancharapalem night beat police reached the apartment premises and took them out. However, the trio were found dead.

Airport police personnel and Assistant Commissioner of Police (West) A Narasimha Murthy enquired about the incident with the residents of the apartment and are also questioning Lakshman. The bodies were shifted for post-mortem.

According to police, the family were actually from Bobbili near Vizianagaram and have shifted to Visakhapatnam last year.

Police suspect family disputes might be the reason behind the incident. Investigation is on.

(Incase of suicidal tendencies, people can contact dial 100)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US