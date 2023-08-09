August 09, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A 25-year-old woman allegedly ended life after killing her two children by pushing them into a water storage tank at her apartment in Prakash Nagar area in Marripalem during the early hours of Wednesday here.

The deceased were identified as Sandhya, Gautam (7) and Alekhya (5).

According to reports from Airport police station, the family of Sandhya was staying in the ground floor of an apartment, where her husband Lakshman working as a watchman. Sandhya allegedly jumped into the apartment water storage tank after pushing both children into it.

After coming to know about the incident, Kancharapalem night beat police reached the apartment premises and took them out. However, the trio were found dead.

Airport police personnel and Assistant Commissioner of Police (West) A Narasimha Murthy enquired about the incident with the residents of the apartment and are also questioning Lakshman. The bodies were shifted for post-mortem.

According to police, the family were actually from Bobbili near Vizianagaram and have shifted to Visakhapatnam last year.

Police suspect family disputes might be the reason behind the incident. Investigation is on.

(Incase of suicidal tendencies, people can contact dial 100)

