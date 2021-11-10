Woes continue for students of special school in city

VISAKHAPATNAM

10 November 2021 01:15 IST

Classes are being conducted for a limited number of students in an asbestos shed, says principal

After being closed five months back, the management of Hidden Sprouts Special School for Mentally Challenged Children has reopened the school near China Waltair, in a temporary accommodation. Classes are being conducted for about 80 students for the last 10 days. However, their woes continue due to lack of proper facilities at the premises.

Unable to get a proper accommodation, the teachers are now conducting classes under an asbestos shed. The teachers have arranged curtains to cover the four sides of the shed as there are no walls. With no benches or tables for seating, the students are forced to sit on the floor.

In June this year, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) had partially demolished the temporary structure at the old premises and had asked the school management to vacate the site alleging unauthorised constructions. Since then, the students and parents, along with the management, have been staging protests asking the officials to provide alternative accommodation.

According to school Principal K. Srinivas, due to lack of adequate space and buses transportation, they have asked only about 80 out of 190 students to attend the school. “Our furniture, buses and equipment are still in the old school, as the GVMC has sealed the gates,” he said. “Now, we are sending six auto-rickshaws and are bringing students only from surrounding areas. The place is also not sufficient for more than 80 students,” he said.

Meanwhile on a temporary basis, two toilets were arranged for students and staff. There is no proper place for kitchen also. Mr Srinivas said that even though they have suggested a few alternative sites for locating the school, the corporation officials have rejected them.“We met the new GVMC Commissioner G Lakshmisha and explained our problem recently. We also met Rajya Sabha member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy. We are waiting for their response,” he added.

Earlier, on Tuesday, the students, management and parents of the school expressed their happiness over appointment of former Indian Cricketer Rahul Dravid being appointed as the new coach of Indian Men’s Cricket Team. The management recalled the memories of Rahul Dravid’s visit to the school back in the October 2017 along with former Indian team mate and Chief Selector MSK Prasad.