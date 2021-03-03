Withdrawal of nominations begins

Withdrawal of nominations for the GVMC elections began on Tuesday and 92 candidates withdrew their papers in 98 wards of eight zones.

Highest number of 26 candidates withdrew from zone V. The candidates withdrew from the contest are seven in zone I, three in zone II, 16 in zone III, three in zone IV, 26 in zone V, 24 in zone VI, 6 in zone VII and 7 in zone VIII. Number of candidates who withdrew nominations include CPI - 5, CPI(M) 9, INC 3, TDP 20, YSRC 27 and independents 22. Meanwhile, the TDP released its final second list of candidates on Tuesday. The party has allotted two seats for Left parties. While the CPI was allotted ward 72, the CPI(M) was given 73rd ward in Gajuwaka. The TDP released the first list with names for 91 wards on Monday and announced five names in the south constituency on Tuesday.