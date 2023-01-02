Withdraw proposed hydropower project in ASR district, CPI(M) urges Andhra Pradesh government

January 02, 2023 11:12 pm | Updated 11:12 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Communist Party of India (Marxist) State Secretariat member K. Lokanadham on Monday said that the government should withdraw the proposed hydropower project at Chintapalli in Alluri Sitarama Raju district immediately. He alleged that it is very unfortunate to see the State Government giving approval for the project ignoring the tribal Acts and rights, enshrined in the Constitution. He also said that the Left party would continue its agitation against the government for its move to hand over the precious forest lands to corporates.

Mr. Lokanadham said that earlier the State Government had tried to do bauxite mining and hand over important resources to a company. Similarly, now the government wants to loot the resources and hand over to NEDCAP (Non Conventional Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh). “The tribals as well as activists fought till the G.O related to bauxite mining was cancelled. Similarly, the tribals will fight against the proposed hydropower project now,” he added.

“If the government goes with the hydropower project, the incoming water to the Raiwada reservoir will gradually decline. This will not only affect the farmers depending on Raiwada water for the irrigation purpose, but would also create drinking water shortage to people in the downstream,” he added.