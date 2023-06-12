Withdraw proposal to sell assets of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, CPI(M) urges Centre

June 12, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The CPI(M) district committee has demanded that the proposal to sell the assets of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) at HB Colony, Autonagar and Peda Gantyada be withdrawn immediately.

The party district committee secretary M. Jaggunaidu said in a statement on Monday that the proposal to sell the assets to raise funds for temporary operation of the steel plant was a far-fetched idea. He said that there would be no need to sell the assets, if the BJP government allocated captive mines, provided working capital and ensured adequate supply of rakes to the VSP. Such a move would put the plant back on the road to recovery and profits. He said that the Centre had only spent ₹4,890 crore for construction of the VSP, but the plant had given back revenue to the tune of ₹50,000 crore in the form of taxes and dividends to the Centre all these years.

The plant needs only ₹20,000 crore and if the Centre allocated the funds, there was no need to sell the assets of the VSP. While captive mines were allocated to the public sector steel plants in Bhilai, Rourkela, Bokaro and Durgapur and also private steel plants like Tata, Jindal and Brahmani Steel, only VSP was not allocate the same. This was resulting in VSP having to spend an additional ₹2,000 per tonne of steel produced by it.

The Centre has not given a single rupee for expansion of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, forcing the plant to raise ₹18,000 crore through its own resources and loans, and expanded the capacity of the plant from 3.2 million tonnes to 7.3 MTs . He alleged that the Centre was not allowing the plant to operate to its full capacity, and was pushing it into losses. He alleged that the Centre was keen on handing over the plant to corporate groups. He further alleged that Union Home Minister Amit Shah not raising the VSP issue at the public meeting was a part of the game plan. He demanded that the Centre give up its decision to hand over the assets of PSUs in Visakhapatnam to its corporate cronies. He demanded that the Centre immediately sanction ₹20,000 crore as interest-free loan, provide captive mines and allow the plant to operate to its full capacity.

He also demanded that the ruling YSRCP, Opposition TDP and JSP fight against the ‘injustice’ meted out by the Centre. The parties, which support the BJP, would be taught a lesson by the people, he warned.