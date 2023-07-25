Withdraw GO on self-finance seats in government medical colleges, Praja Arogya Vedika urges Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister

July 25, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Praja Arogya Vedika(PAV), which is affiliated to the Jan Swasthya Abhiyan, has demanded withdrawal of the G.O. no. 108, dated July 19, 2023, which pertains to the reclassification of UG seats (MBBS) and introduction of self-finance seats in the government medical colleges in Andhra Pradesh.

In a letter to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday, PAV president M.V. Ramanaiah and general secretary T. Kameswara Rao, while hailing the establishment of five new medical colleges, expressed concern at the introduction of self-finance seats in the government medical colleges.

The introduction of self-finance seats in government colleges is against the principles of social justice as it would deprive economically poor but bright students of their quota of seats. Mr. Kameswara Rao said to add insult to injury, the government came out with a new order on July 25 allowed private unaided medical colleges to enhance their fee for UG courses by 10% for the academic year 2023-24 compared to the previous year.

The PAV representatives noted that as per G.O. no. 108, the fee collection in government medical colleges has been categorised into three groups: 50% general seats; 35% seats in ‘self-finance’ and 15% NRI seats and the fee has been fixed at ₹15,000 per annum, ₹12 lakh and ₹20 lakh respectively. They said that this categorisation could lead to adverse consequences, and it could eventually lead to the privatisation of these government-run medical colleges in future, despite being established with public funds and resources.

They urged the government to reconsider the fee structure in government medical colleges and ensure that the reservation benefits for SC, ST, BC and other categories were preserved and strengthened.