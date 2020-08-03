With three more deaths, toll crosses the 100-mark in Vizag

The death count in the district due to COVID-19 crossed the 100-mark, here on Monday. The district recorded three deaths, taking the total to 101.

The death toll increased rapidly in July, as over 95 deaths were recorded, mostly from VIMS (Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences), and those who had co-morbid conditions.

The district recorded 1,049 new cases on Monday, taking the total to 14,608 cases, so far.

With the new cases, the total number of active cases in the district now stands at 9,098.

On the brighter side, the number of discharges on Monday were 878, taking the total number of discharges to 5,409.

According to District COVID Special Officer and Principal of Andhra Medical College P.V. Sudhakar, 25 new clusters were added on Monday.

As on date, the number of very active clusters stands at 320, active clusters 111, dormant 416 and denotified 39.

Visiting VIMS, Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao on Monday said that the State government was prepared to spend ₹1,000 crore for control of COVID-19. “We are recruiting staff on a large scale to meet the shortage. We have also ordered deputation of some more doctors from the KGH to VIMS. A COVID-19 bulletin will be released to the media at 5 p.m. everyday,” he said.

The Minister, also directed the officials at VIMS to ensure proper sanitisation of the wards and maintenance of proper hygiene and safe disposal of bodies. He said that the relatives of some patients were not coming forward to claim the bodies due to fear of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Information Commissioner T. Vijay Kumar Reddy in a video conference with the officials of the Information and Public Relations (I & PR) Departments of all districts, directed the officials concerned to give proper publicity on the preventive measures and the steps being taken by the government to control the virus. He directed them to get screening tests done for journalists, who have symptoms, and shift them to quarantine, isolation hospitals or home quarantine, based on the need.

Deputy Director V. Maniram, PRO Venkata Raju Goud, DYE Indravathi, Divisional PRO Saibaba and PRO Raju were among those who attended from the district.