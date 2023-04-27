With sanctioned special trains not plying, rail users in Visakhapatnam a disgruntled lot

April 27, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A weekly summer special train, cleared by the Railway Board, which was supposed to have run between Visakhapatnam and Chennai from April 5, is yet to get on track. Two other weekly trains to Chennai are running at full capacity, and there is hardly any room on passing trains.

A summer special connecting the two cities was proposed to be run from Visakhapatnam to Chennai once a week, beginning from April 5 till June 28. In the return direction, it was supposed to run once a week from April 6 till June 29 (13 trips in each direction).

Convenient timings were also proposed for the special train. It was scheduled to leave Visakhapatnam at 5.15 p.m. on Wednesdays and reach Chennai at 7 a.m. on Thursdays.

In the return direction, it was scheduled to leave Chennai at 10 a.m. on Thursdays and arrive in Visakhapatnam at 10.30 p.m., the same night.

Rail activists from Visakhapatnam region wonder as to why only trains originating from Visakhapatnam Junction fail to get clearance while other trains bypassing Visakhapatnam get the same. All trains run to full capacity as people prefer to travel during the long summer holidays. They allege that en route railway zones are deliberately holding up the proposal for the special train, which was cleared by the Railway Board, on the plea of ‘path constraints’.

“The Railway Board has already cleared the proposal to run the special train to Chennai to cater to the summer rush. I am pursuing the matter with the Board,” Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy told The Hindu, when contacted on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Visakahaptnam-Varanasi ‘Ganga Pushkarams’ special, which was introduced recently, has been getting an overwhelming response from the public. The train, which was initially run with 20 coaches, has been given four extra coaches in view of the tremendous demand. “I am trying to get approval to run the Varanasi special train as a bi-weekly to cater to the huge demand,” Mr. Anup Satpathy added.