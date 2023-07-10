With poster on ‘avakaya’, Visakhapatnam student bags prize in INTACH’s national-level competition

July 10, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Charvisree Nirujogi, a Class VIII student of Sri Prakash Vidyaniketan, has emerged as a winner at the national-level INTACH’s ‘Essay and Poster Making Competition’ on the topic ‘Khana Khazana – My Food Heritage’.

The competition, which was open to students of Classes VII to IX, has seen the participation of 10,000 students from across the country. It was based on food heritage, and to make a poster on any unique dish, unique utensil or unique person/cook, specific to a region, and to write a 300-word essay on the same, according to a statement issued by the school on Monday.

Ms. Charvisree, who was among the 15 national winners, made a poster on ‘Avakaya - the king of pickles’.

ADVERTISEMENT

She was felicitated at New Delhi by Maj. Gen (Retd.) LK Gupta, Chairman of INTACH (Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage), Padmasree Pushpesh Pant, Professor of International Relations, JNU, and author of ‘India – The Cook Book’, Shylashri Shankar, Senior Fellow, Centre of Policy Research, New Delhi, and Purnima Dutta, Principal Director, INTACH.

The national winners were taken on a heritage trip of Delhi to Samskriti Museum, Anand Gram, Humayun’s Tomb, Lodhi Gardens, Prime Minister’s Museum and Lab of Conservation, INTACH.

School Director Chitturi Vasu Prakash congratulated the winner on her achievement.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.