With one more death, toll touches the 500-mark

VISAKHAPATNAM

21 November 2020 00:30 IST

District records 69 new cases

The COVID-19 death toll touched the 500-mark in Visakhapatnam district after one more person succumbed to the coronavirus on Friday.

The district had reported first COVID-19 death on May 1, when a 62-year-old man from Chengalraopeta succumbed to the virus. The 500 deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in a span of over six-and-a-half-months.

Advertising

Advertising

However, compared to the past few months, the death rate has come down gradually, according to the statistics. The last 100 deaths (401-500) were reported in 51 days, while the earlier 100 deaths (301 to 400) occurred in a span of 21 days.

Statistics indicate that the last 50 deaths (451 to 500) were reported in a span of 36 days. While the earlier 50 deaths (401 to 450) occurred in just 14 days.

Consecutively for the 12th day, the district has reported fewer than 100 cases. According to the bulletin released by the district administration on Friday afternoon, 69 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours. Seventy persons, who were infected with COVID-19, have been discharged during the time.

With the new cases and discharges, the number of active cases was reduced to 1,284 and recoveries increased to 56,292.