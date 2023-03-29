With new variant XBB1.16 making its way, COVID-19 is far from being called ‘over’, say experts

March 29, 2023 07:45 am | Updated 07:45 am IST

The COVID-19 cases with the new variant XBB1.16 have been on the rise in recent times, becoming a cause of worry for the medical system in the country and the people in general. While the country currently has 10,981 active cases, Andhra Pradesh has reported 35 active cases, according to the latest Union Health Ministry update.

“XBB1.16 variant is an Omicron sub-variant, and it is highly transmissible, but it is not causing any serious health issues,” said the Director of Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences Dr. K. Rambabu. The variant is not very symptomatic, and it is causing light fever with some mild cough and cold. Hospitalisation may be required in about one out of 100 cases, but the transmissible rate is worrying, he added.

As the new variant emerged after a prolonged lull, experts felt that the pandemic is still far from being called ‘over’. According to them, such waves will be haunting people for some more time.

Three years of pandemic

On March 19, 2020, Visakhapatnam reported its first COVID-19 case when a 65-year-old man tested positive in the Allipuram area. It has been three years since, and the country has seen three waves of the pandemic.

The first wave which lasted from March 2020 to February 2021 saw its peak in the months of July and August. The period saw complete and partial lockdowns being imposed and affected areas being declared as containment zones. About 50,000 cases were reported in the city and the death toll was around 500.

The severity and transmissibility of the virus were lower during the first wave as compared to the second wave, the Delta wave, that began in the last week of March 2021. It peaked during April, May, and June, accounting for over 70,000 cases. The situation was worsened by the scarcity of oxygenated beds, oxygen cylinders, and critical lifesaving drugs such as Remdesivir. While the official death toll was reported to be around 550, disturbingly high numbers were being cited in death certificates issued by the GVMC, with the figure surpassing 5,300.

The third wave broke out in January 2022 which was a combination of the Delta and Omicron variants. While the number of cases reported during this period was concerning, the severity of the illness and hospital admission rates were relatively low, as were the number of fatalities. According to Dr. Rambabu, while the symptoms of the disease caused by the third wave were similar to those of other variants, it was still a cause for concern for people who were immunosuppressed or had underlying health conditions.

Going forward

The third wave served as a reminder that the virus continues to pose a threat and that the public must remain vigilant and take appropriate precautions to prevent its spread.

The best way to control the spread is to go for a COVID-19 test if anyone has flu-like symptoms, Dr. Rambabu said.

Former principal of Andhra Medical College Dr. P.V. Sudhakar said that people who are immunocompromised need to be careful, as they could be more prone to the disease as compared to others. This includes people above 60 years of age, those suffering from diabetes, kidney disorders, cancer, HIV, and other ailments where the immunity is compromised. “COVID-19 is still there, and it will stay for some more time. We need to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour such as wearing masks, maintaining social distancing, washing hands regularly, and keeping out of public gatherings,” he added.