Visakhapatnam: With monsoon set to arrive, dengue cases see rise in city

People urge GVMC to focus on sanitation and ramp up awareness programmes

Water pooling on the Beach Road in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, offering a fertile place to breed for mosquitoes. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

The number of dengue cases in Visakhapatnam district have seen a steep increase in this year.

According to officials from the Health Department, since January, the district has reported 177 cases so far. When compared to the corresponding period last year, the number of dengue cases was about 62.

Officials from the Health Department and doctors attribute the spurt in cases to erratic rains and poor sanitation at some parts in the city.

Out of the total cases, only one case was reported from a suburb — Anandapuram — while all the other cases were reported from the urban region only.

Admitting that the cases have seen an increase, District Medical and Health Officer Dr. K. Vijaya Lakshmi said that steps are being taken to keep a check on the cases. She said that the Health Department staff are conducting sensitisation programmes among people on mosquito-borne diseases. After a dengue case is reported, the Health Department staff are visiting houses and conducting Indoor Residual Spraying (IRS).

“From any house from where a case is reported, we conduct spraying till a radius of at least 40 surrounding houses to ensure that mosquito breeding places are destroyed,” she said.

With rains about to start, the Health Department has started to train the staff at Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHCs) on collecting blood samples. The UPHCs have also been given microscopes, the DMHO said.

Awareness campaigns are being conducted by the malaria wing of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) at some places.

With the monsoon expected to touch north Andhra Pradesh in the next few days, people are urging the municipal corporation to start door-to-door surveillance as well as awareness programmes in vulnerable areas to tackle seasonal diseases. Earlier, such activities used to be organised from June and even from the end of May, with the civic body organising activities like ‘Friday’Dry Day’, asking people to clean their surroundings and prevent stagnation of water. However, that has been missing this year, an employee of the Health Department said.