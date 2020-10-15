With four more deaths, toll touches the 450-mark

VISAKHAPATNAM

15 October 2020 00:40 IST

163 new cases take district tally to 53,494

The COVID-19 death toll touched the 450-mark in the district after four more persons succumbed to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, according to the bulletin released by the officials on Wednesday evening.

It may be noted that the last 50 deaths were reported in just 14 days.The bulletin also said that 163 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally to 53,494 in the district.

Advertising

Advertising

As many as 328 more persons infected with the virus recovered after treatment. This takes the total number of recoveries to 50,893. Active cases have gradually declined to 2,151 in the district.

According to Special Officer for COVID-19 and Andhra Medical College Principal P.V. Sudhakar, there are four very active clusters, 68 active and 244 dormant clusters. Already 627 clusters were de-notified in the district by the officials.