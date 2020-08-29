With 988 new cases, district tally crosses the 35,000-mark

Five more persons succumb to coronavirus; toll rises to 248

The COVID-19 case tally crossed the 35,000-mark in Visakhapatnam district, with 988 new cases being reported on Saturday.

With the new cases, the total number of cases reported in the district increased to 35,806. Almost 68% of the cases, (24,629 cases) were reported in August.

Five more persons died due to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 248. Out of the total, 157 persons died in August.

The total number of persons recovered from COVID-19 on Saturday is 438.

As per the COVID-19 bulletin on Saturday, the total number of active cases in the district is 6,552 and the total number of discharges is 29,006. Statistics say that nearly 81 % of the total cases have already recovered, while 18 % patients are active and undergoing treatment.

Special Officer for COVID-19 and Principal of Andhra Medical College, P.V. Sudhakar, said that with the new cases, the total number of very active clusters is 49 and active clusters is 65. As many as 624 clusters are dormant. It may be remembered that already 171 clusters were denotified by the District Collector.