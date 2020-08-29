With 988 new cases, district tally crosses the 35,000-mark

The COVID-19 case tally crossed the 35,000-mark in Visakhapatnam district, with 988 new cases being reported on Saturday.
With the new cases, the total number of cases reported in the district increased to 35,806. Almost 68% of the cases, (24,629 cases) were reported in August.
Five more persons died due to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 248. Out of the total, 157 persons died in August.
The total number of persons recovered from COVID-19 on Saturday is 438.
As per the COVID-19 bulletin on Saturday, the total number of active cases in the district is 6,552 and the total number of discharges is 29,006. Statistics say that nearly 81 % of the total cases have already recovered, while 18 % patients are active and undergoing treatment.
Special Officer for COVID-19 and Principal of Andhra Medical College, P.V. Sudhakar, said that with the new cases, the total number of very active clusters is 49 and active clusters is 65. As many as 624 clusters are dormant. It may be remembered that already 171 clusters were denotified by the District Collector.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath