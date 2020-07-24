With 898 new cases, district tally crosses 6,000-mark

The number of COVID-19 cases crossed the 6,000-mark with as many as 898 new COVID-19 positive cases being reported from the district.

With the new cases, the tally stands at 6,063 on Friday. Two more persons succumbed to COVID-19 from the district, taking the death toll to 63. Meanwhile, as many as 83 persons who were undergoing treatment have been discharged from COVID-19 hospitals and COVID-19 Care Centres.

With the new cases, the total number of active cases stands at 3,717 and the number of persons discharged is 2,283.

According to Special Officer for COVID-19 and Principal of Andhra Medical College P.V. Sudhakar, with the new cases, the total number of clusters in the district are 641.

Among them, the total number of very active clusters are 119.

The number of active and dormant clusters are 293 and 229 respectively. Already 39 clusters have been denotified, he said.