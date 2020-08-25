With 846 new cases, tally inchescloser to 32,000 in the district

Visakhapatnam

25 August 2020 22:55 IST

Six more persons succumb to coronavirus; toll goes up to 226

As many as 846 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Visakhapatnam district taking the tally to 31,973 here on Tuesday.

It may be noted that 20,000 new cases were reported in August alone. On July 31, cases were 11,177. On August 25, the total stands at 31,973, which means 20,796 cases were reported in 25 days.

Statistics say that almost 65 % of the total cases in the district were reported in August alone.

On an average, over 830 new cases reported every day this month.

Meanwhile, six more persons succumbed to the coronavirus, taking the death toll to 226. Of the total deaths, as many as 135 persons died in this month. According to the COVID-19 bulletin released, the number of active cases in the district is 5,303 and the number of discharged is 26,444.

According to Special Officer for COVID-19 and Principal of Andhra Medical College, P.V. Sudhakar, the total number of very active clusters in the district is 67, while active clusters are 95. Similarly,dormant clusters are 576.

It may be recalled that the District Collector has denotified as many as 171 clusters which did not report any case in the last 28 days.