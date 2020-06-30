With 76 new cases, tally touches 900-mark

The number of COVID-19 cases touched 900-mark with 76 new cases reported from the district, here on Tuesday. This is said to be the biggest single-day spike till date. Meanwhile, 37 persons undergoing treatment were discharged after testing negative.

The total number of active cases stands at 528 and discharges were 367. It may be noted that the district had reported five deaths. Among the five death cases, two persons belong to Srikakulam district.

Among the cases reported, most of them were from Peda Jalaripeta and Appughar.

Other cases were reported from Chinnammavari Veedhi, Visalakshi Nagar, Ram Nagar, Marthanda, Dungalavanipalem, MVP Colony, Netaji Street, New Resapuvanipalem, New Venkojipalem, Mangapuram, P&T Colony, Medicharla, Gullepalli, Sri Ram Nagar, Old ITI Junction, Gowtham Nagar, Rajaka Veedhi, Akkayyapalem, Tummadipalem, Appalanarasayya Colony, Lakshmidevi Peta, Arilova and a few other areas in the last 24 hours.

According to COVID-19 Special Officer P.V. Sudhakar, as on Tuesday, the number of very active clusters and active clusters are 84 and 70 respectively.

Forty-six are dormant clusters and 28 clusters have already been denotified, he said.

Temple closed

Authorities from Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi temple, Burujupeta, in a release on Tuesday announced that as Burujupeta was declared as a containment zone, the temple will be closed for devotees till further orders.

The temple will be opened only after the District Collector denotifies the area, they added.