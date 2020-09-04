With 660 new cases, district tally crosses the 40,000-mark

VISAKHAPATNAM

04 September 2020 23:12 IST

Six more persons succumb to coronavirus; toll goes up to 279

The COVID-19 tally crossed the 40,000 mark in the district with 660 new cases being reported on Friday. With the new cases, the total number of cases reported in the district is 40,179.

The last 10,000 cases were reported in a span of just 12 days.

Advertising

Advertising

The district also saw six more deaths taking the toll to 279 on Friday. Meanwhile, as many as 924 persons, undergoing treatment, srecovered in the last 24 hours.

As per the COVID-19 bulletin, the total number of active cases present in the district is 6,198, while the number of persons discharged is 33,702.

According to Special officer for COVID-19 and Principal of Andhra Medical College P.V. Sudhakar, the district administration has denotified 21 more clusters for not reporting cases for 28 days. This takes the total denotified clusters till date to 192. It may be recalled that last month, the Collector had denotified 132 clusters.

As on date, among the 717 clusters in the district, 52 are very active and 49 are active. As many as 616 clusters are dormant.