With 660 new cases, district tally crosses the 40,000-mark

The COVID-19 tally crossed the 40,000 mark in the district with 660 new cases being reported on Friday. With the new cases, the total number of cases reported in the district is 40,179.
The last 10,000 cases were reported in a span of just 12 days.
The district also saw six more deaths taking the toll to 279 on Friday. Meanwhile, as many as 924 persons, undergoing treatment, srecovered in the last 24 hours.
As per the COVID-19 bulletin, the total number of active cases present in the district is 6,198, while the number of persons discharged is 33,702.
According to Special officer for COVID-19 and Principal of Andhra Medical College P.V. Sudhakar, the district administration has denotified 21 more clusters for not reporting cases for 28 days. This takes the total denotified clusters till date to 192. It may be recalled that last month, the Collector had denotified 132 clusters.
As on date, among the 717 clusters in the district, 52 are very active and 49 are active. As many as 616 clusters are dormant.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath