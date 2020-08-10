With 620 new cases, district tally crosses the 20,000-mark

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the district crossed the 20,000-mark, with the district recording 620 new cases on Monday. With the new cases the total tally goes up to 20,525 cases.
The district also recorded five deaths taking the count to 137, which includes 132 deaths from July 1.
The number of active cases in the district stands at 7,055 and the total number of discharged goes up to 13,333 with 972 discharges on Monday.
According to the Special Officer for COVID-19 and Principal of Andhra Medical College, P.V. Sudhakar, the total number of clusters in the district is 851. Among them, very active clusters are 149. The number of active and dormant clusters is 243 and 459 respectively. Already 39 clusters have been denotified, he said.
For information regarding tests in Visakhapatnam and emergency, people can contact the Control Room on 0891-2501233 or 0891-2501244.
