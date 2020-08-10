Visakhapatnam

With 620 new cases, district tally crosses the 20,000-mark

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the district crossed the 20,000-mark, with the district recording 620 new cases on Monday. With the new cases the total tally goes up to 20,525 cases.

The district also recorded five deaths taking the count to 137, which includes 132 deaths from July 1.

The number of active cases in the district stands at 7,055 and the total number of discharged goes up to 13,333 with 972 discharges on Monday.

According to the Special Officer for COVID-19 and Principal of Andhra Medical College, P.V. Sudhakar, the total number of clusters in the district is 851. Among them, very active clusters are 149. The number of active and dormant clusters is 243 and 459 respectively. Already 39 clusters have been denotified, he said.

For information regarding tests in Visakhapatnam and emergency, people can contact the Control Room on 0891-2501233 or 0891-2501244.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 10, 2020 11:35:55 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/with-620-new-cases-district-tally-crosses-the-20000-mark/article32320616.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story