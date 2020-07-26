With 537 new cases, district tally crosses 7,500-mark

VISAKHAPATNAM

26 July 2020 23:44 IST

Three more succumb to coronavirus; toll goes up to 69

As many as 537 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from the district on Sunday, taking the tally to 7,531. Three more persons succumbed to the coronavirus taking the death toll to 69.

Meanwhile, as many as 170 persons, who were undergoing treatment, have been discharged from COVID-19 hospitals and COVID-19 Care Centres.

With the new cases, the total number of active cases stands at 4,865 and the number of persons discharged is 2,597. According to Special Officer for COVID-19 and Principal of Andhra Medical College P.V. Sudhakar, 21 new clusters including, Palliveedhi, Sivajinagar, Raghuram Colony, Ramalayam Veedhi, Rice Mill Road, Chinna Akkireddipalem and Dondaparthy, have been formed.

With the new cases, the total number of clusters in the district has gone up to 655. Among them, the very active clusters are 127. The number of active and dormant clusters is 268 and 260 respectively. Already 39 clusters have been denotified, he said.