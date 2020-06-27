With 49 new cases, tally crosses 700-mark

VISAKHAPATNAM

27 June 2020 22:46 IST

196 cases detected in the last four days in the district

The number of COVID-19 cases crossed the 700-mark with 49 new cases reported from the district, taking the tally to 713, here on Saturday. Four persons were discharged after testing negative. No deaths were reported. It may be noted that 196 new cases were detected in the last four days.

With the new cases and discharges, the total number of active cases rose to 424, while discharges are 284. Five persons, including two from Srikakulam district, died due to COVID-19 in the district.

Majority of the new cases were reported from Appughar, Peda Jalaripeta and Anakapalle, The other include four from Madhurawada region including Sub-Registrar of Madhurawada. A woman police personnel from Maddilapalem also tested positive. Two cases each from Gajuwaka and Malkapuram and, one case each from Nathavaram, Munagakapaka, K. Kotapadu, Devarapalle, Yelamanchali, Anandapuram, Chengalraopeta, Bheemili, Gajula Veedhi, Gopalapatnam and a few other areas were reported.

According to Special Officer of COVID-19, P.V. Sudhakar, there are 68 very active clusters, 45 active clusters and 40 dormant clusters. Twenty-eight clusters were already denotified, he said.