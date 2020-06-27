With 49 new cases, tally crosses 700-mark

The number of COVID-19 cases crossed the 700-mark with 49 new cases reported from the district, taking the tally to 713, here on Saturday. Four persons were discharged after testing negative. No deaths were reported. It may be noted that 196 new cases were detected in the last four days.
With the new cases and discharges, the total number of active cases rose to 424, while discharges are 284. Five persons, including two from Srikakulam district, died due to COVID-19 in the district.
Majority of the new cases were reported from Appughar, Peda Jalaripeta and Anakapalle, The other include four from Madhurawada region including Sub-Registrar of Madhurawada. A woman police personnel from Maddilapalem also tested positive. Two cases each from Gajuwaka and Malkapuram and, one case each from Nathavaram, Munagakapaka, K. Kotapadu, Devarapalle, Yelamanchali, Anandapuram, Chengalraopeta, Bheemili, Gajula Veedhi, Gopalapatnam and a few other areas were reported.
According to Special Officer of COVID-19, P.V. Sudhakar, there are 68 very active clusters, 45 active clusters and 40 dormant clusters. Twenty-eight clusters were already denotified, he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath